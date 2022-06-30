Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.61.

FIS stock opened at $94.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

