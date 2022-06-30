Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $138.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average is $151.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.