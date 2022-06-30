Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.01 and its 200 day moving average is $270.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

