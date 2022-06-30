Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.83

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FATH shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $77,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

