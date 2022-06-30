Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.11-$5.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $8.08-$8.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $184.80 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

