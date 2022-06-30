Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 208 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $26,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $219.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.77.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

