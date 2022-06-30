Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 23,552 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,552 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $56,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average is $124.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

