Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $26,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

