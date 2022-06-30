Fifth Third Bancorp Has $27.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $80.14 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

