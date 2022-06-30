Fifth Third Bancorp Has $49.09 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 67,530 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $49,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.53.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

