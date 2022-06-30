Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $46,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $334.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

