Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,465 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $53,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.4% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 8.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $233.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.04 and a 200 day moving average of $226.93. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $302.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.95.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

