Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 797 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $27,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 166.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

