First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.54

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and traded as low as $15.42. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 64,003 shares changing hands.

FNWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group decreased their price target on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Cindy H. Finnie acquired 1,500 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at $611,853.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,101 shares of company stock valued at $37,550. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

