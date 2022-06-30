First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 121.3% in June

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the May 31st total of 619,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,065,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CIBR opened at $40.94 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,745 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $640,000.

