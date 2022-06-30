First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 121.3% in June

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the May 31st total of 619,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,065,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
CIBR opened at $40.94 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.
