First United Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.