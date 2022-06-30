First United Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 758,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 55,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 48.9% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
