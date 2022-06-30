First United Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 99,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

