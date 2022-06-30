Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Downgraded by HSBC

Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGSGF opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

