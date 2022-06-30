Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Downgraded by HSBC

Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FGSGF opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.
About Flat Glass Group (Get Rating)
