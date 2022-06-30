FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.64. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 82,420 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.