Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

