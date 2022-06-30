Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

