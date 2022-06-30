Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,283 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

