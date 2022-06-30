Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

