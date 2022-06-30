Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

