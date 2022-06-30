Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

