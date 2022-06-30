Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after buying an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after buying an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,572,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

