Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after buying an additional 2,435,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after buying an additional 11,784,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after buying an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,111,000 after acquiring an additional 241,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 12,273,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

