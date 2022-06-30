Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

