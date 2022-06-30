Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $797,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.