Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $774,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

