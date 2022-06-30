Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,803,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.89. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.