Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 132,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 70,947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.