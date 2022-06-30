Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 58.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

