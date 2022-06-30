Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock worth $404,243,739. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.63.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

