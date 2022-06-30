Francesco (Frank) Sciarrone Buys 100,000 Shares of DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) Stock

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG – Get Rating) insider Francesco (Frank) Sciarrone bought 100,000 shares of DUG Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($27,083.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
DUG Technology Company Profile
