François-Olivier Laplante Acquires 1,500 Shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) Stock

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Rating) Director François-Olivier Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,083,793.10.

François-Olivier Laplante also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, June 20th, François-Olivier Laplante acquired 1,300 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,970.00.

On Friday, June 17th, François-Olivier Laplante acquired 800 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,520.00.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$5.43 million during the quarter.

Cloudflare, Inc is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.