Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,076 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

