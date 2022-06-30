Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Down 2%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $56.79. 8,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 598,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRPT. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after buying an additional 1,348,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,907 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,377,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after purchasing an additional 362,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

