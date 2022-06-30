Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.06

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.06 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 30.41 ($0.37). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 29.60 ($0.36), with a volume of 116,630 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.38. The stock has a market cap of £84.32 million and a P/E ratio of -16.44.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

