FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATD. CIBC reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.60.

TSE:ATD opened at C$52.64 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.19 and a twelve month high of C$59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.30. The company has a market cap of C$54.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

