FY2022 EPS Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.15. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

JEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE:JEF opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

