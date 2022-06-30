FY2022 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terreno Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 41.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 61,010 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Terreno Realty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 45,604 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 101.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Terreno Realty by 464.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Terreno Realty by 20.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 108.80%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.