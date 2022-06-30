Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Gartner were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $240.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.01. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

