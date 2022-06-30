Gary W. Ferrera Purchases 30,000 Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Skillsoft stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $170.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 8.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

