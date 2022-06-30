GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives GBX 1,005 Average PT from Analysts

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($12.33).

GBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on GB Group from GBX 415 ($5.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.88) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get GB Group alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Rasche bought 11,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £49,551 ($60,791.31).

LON:GBG opened at GBX 443 ($5.43) on Monday. GB Group has a one year low of GBX 405.40 ($4.97) and a one year high of GBX 976 ($11.97). The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 523.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 585.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. GB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

GB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.