GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives GBX 1,005 Average PT from Analysts

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($12.33).
GBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on GB Group from GBX 415 ($5.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.88) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
In other news, insider David A. Rasche bought 11,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £49,551 ($60,791.31).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. GB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.93%.
GB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.
