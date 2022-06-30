Gemmer Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $202.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.89.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

