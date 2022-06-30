Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.56.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $163.94 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

