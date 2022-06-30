Gemmer Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $252.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.83 and a 200 day moving average of $276.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

