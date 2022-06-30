Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $437.14.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $214.61 on Wednesday. Generac has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

